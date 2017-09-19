More Xbox One X Pre-Orders Coming To GameStop This Week

Those eager to get their hands on Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One X as soon as possible will have another opportunity to pre-order the system very soon. GameStop has announced the details of an upcoming wave of pre-orders.

Like other retailers, GameStop quickly sold out of its allotment of Xbox One X Scorpio Editions, which are available by pre-order only. You've missed your opportunity to secure one of those (at least without resorting to the secondhand market), but pre-orders for the standard edition of the console will be available through GameStop starting tomorrow, September 20, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Specifics regarding stock were not shared, but given the demand for the Scorpio Edition, you may want to act quickly tomorrow if you're interested. Xbox One X launches worldwide on November 7, and other retailers are expected to offer additional pre-orders this month. You can stay on top of the latest news in our Xbox One X pre-order guide.

GameStop has also announced the details of some other offers related to the Xbox One X. For a limited time, PowerUp Rewards members can get up to $200 toward the system when they pre-order and trade in their current system. Additionally, it will offer layaway bundles involving the new console and different accessories, which offer discounts (provided you're interested in everything that's included). The bundles and their savings are as follows; we've followed up with GameStop to find out exact pricing.

Gold: Save $120 Microsoft Xbox One Black/Silver Elite Wireless Controller ASTRO A40 TR Headset with M80 Adapter for Xbox One Xbox One SCUF Elite Pro Kit – Green Microsoft Xbox Live Six-Month Subscription



Silver: Save $50 Xbox Wireless Black/Gold Recon Tech Controller (GameStop exclusive) Microsoft Xbox Live Three-Month Gold Membership Turtle Beach Xbox One XO Three Gaming Headset Black + Green BD&A Xbox One Play & Charge Kit CyberPower Six-Outlet & Two USB Surge Protector with White USB Charger

