More Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks For April 2022 Revealed

Game Pass Ultimate members can score extra goodies in titles like Halo Infinite and Apex Legends this month.

Comments

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members receive special "perks" each month, and now more have been announced for the remaining days of April 2022.

MLB The Show 22 players can pick up the Launch Bundle, which comes with 10 The Show packs for Diamond Dynasty that can be used to unlock new items in the baseball game's Ultimate Team-style mode. In F1 2021, subscribers can grab the Deluxe Upgrade Pack via EA Play. This comes with seven famous drivers, new customization items, 18,000 PitCoin currency, and an item pack based on the stars of the fictional in-universe Braking Point series.

For Halo Infinite, all Game Pass Ultimate members can grab a bundle that includes four double XP tokens and six Challenge swaps to help rank up faster and more smoothly in multiplayer.

Another perk is for the whimsical battle royale game Super Animal Royale. This comes in the form of the Season 3 Perks Pack, which includes a new cosmetic set featuring the green and black cap, the green and black shotgun skin, and green sunglasses.

Finally, Apex Legends players can pick up the 24-carat coffin weapon charm for the battle royale game.

In other news about Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has published a rundown of all the games coming to Game Pass in April 2022 and the titles leaving the program this month. Additionally, Microsoft has extended its partnership with Ubisoft to bring more titles to Game Pass in the future, including Assassin's Creed Origins.

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
