More Xbox Game Pass Titles For July 2021 Revealed

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the catalog in July, and two of the games are available today, July 20. The company also confirmed which titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass in July. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

This is the second wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for July, following titles like Tropico 6, Dragon Quest Builders 2, UFC 4, Farming Simulator, and The Medium, all of which came to Xbox Game Pass on console or cloud earlier this month.

Some of the new additions for Xbox Game Pass in the second half of July include Battlefield V on cloud through EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is available today, July 20, alongside Cris Tales on console, cloud, and PC (which is a day-one launch). Perhaps the most notable new release of the month is Microsoft Flight Simulator, which launches for Xbox Series X|S on July 27.

Other notable new additions for July include Blinx and Crimson Skies, which have achieved a level of cult classic stature and are part of the ongoing Xbox 20th anniversary celebration.

You can see the full rundown of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and those leaving for the second half of July below.

July is a big month for Xbox Game Pass

Coming To Xbox Game Pass

July 20

Battlefield V (cloud)

Cris Tales (cloud, console, PC)

July 22

Atomicrops (cloud, console, PC)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (cloud, console, PC)

Last Stop (cloud, console, PC)

July 26

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (cloud, console)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (cloud, console)

July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)

July 29

Lethal League Blaze (cloud, console, PC)

Omno (cloud, console, PC)

Project Wingman (PC)

The Ascent (cloud, console, PC)

Leaving July 31

It Lurks Below (Console and PC)

The Touryst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

UnderMine (Cloud, Console, and PC)

