More Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced For May

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the library, and there are plenty of games coming over the next few weeks.

Things kick off today, May 18, with the release of the off-road racing game SnowRunner from Focus Home for console, PC, and the cloud. Other games coming this week include Peggle 2 for the cloud and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville also for the cloud; both release May 20.

Another EA game, Knockout City, launches May 21 through Game Pass for console and PC, while the fishing game The Catch: Carp & Course Fishing also debuts that day.

May is a very big month for Xbox Game Pass

Then on May 25, the reality TV show-style killer shark game Maneater comes to Game Pass for console, PC, and the cloud, while Conan Exiles debuts on May 27 for console and the cloud.

You can see a full rundown of the games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass in May down below. Additionally, Microsoft announced that seven additional Game Pass titles now support touch controls on mobile, including Banjo-Tooie, Narita Boy, and Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition. You can see the full list below.

Xbox Game Pass New Additions

May 18

SnowRunner - (console, PC, cloud)

May 20

Peggle 2 - (cloud)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - (cloud)

Secret Neighbor - (PC)

The Wild at Heart - (console and PC)

May 21

Knockout City - (console and PC)

The Catch: Carp and Coarse Fishing - (console, PC, cloud)

May 25

Maneater - (console, PC, cloud)

May 27

Conan Exiles - (console, cloud)

Fuzion Frenzy - (cloud)

Joy Ride Turbo - (cloud)

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - (console)

Slime Rancher - (PC)

Solasta: Crown of the Magister - (PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest - (PC)

More Games with Xbox Touch Controls

Banjo-Tooie

Call of the Sea

Genesis Noir

Narita Boy

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition

Rain on Your Parade

Two Point Hospital

Leaving Xbox Game Pass May 31

Assetto Corsa - (Cloud and Console)

Broforce - (PC)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix - (Console)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - (Console)

Surviving Mars - (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Void Bastards - (Cloud, Console, and PC)

