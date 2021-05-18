More Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced For May
15 more games are coming to Game Pass by the end of the month.
Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the library, and there are plenty of games coming over the next few weeks.
Things kick off today, May 18, with the release of the off-road racing game SnowRunner from Focus Home for console, PC, and the cloud. Other games coming this week include Peggle 2 for the cloud and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville also for the cloud; both release May 20.
Another EA game, Knockout City, launches May 21 through Game Pass for console and PC, while the fishing game The Catch: Carp & Course Fishing also debuts that day.
Then on May 25, the reality TV show-style killer shark game Maneater comes to Game Pass for console, PC, and the cloud, while Conan Exiles debuts on May 27 for console and the cloud.
You can see a full rundown of the games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass in May down below. Additionally, Microsoft announced that seven additional Game Pass titles now support touch controls on mobile, including Banjo-Tooie, Narita Boy, and Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition. You can see the full list below.
Xbox Game Pass New Additions
May 18
- SnowRunner - (console, PC, cloud)
May 20
- Peggle 2 - (cloud)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - (cloud)
- Secret Neighbor - (PC)
- The Wild at Heart - (console and PC)
May 21
- Knockout City - (console and PC)
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse Fishing - (console, PC, cloud)
May 25
- Maneater - (console, PC, cloud)
May 27
- Conan Exiles - (console, cloud)
- Fuzion Frenzy - (cloud)
- Joy Ride Turbo - (cloud)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - (console)
- Slime Rancher - (PC)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - (PC)
- Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest - (PC)
More Games with Xbox Touch Controls
- Banjo-Tooie
- Call of the Sea
- Genesis Noir
- Narita Boy
- Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition
- Rain on Your Parade
- Two Point Hospital
Leaving Xbox Game Pass May 31
- Assetto Corsa - (Cloud and Console)
- Broforce - (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix - (Console)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - (Console)
- Surviving Mars - (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Void Bastards - (Cloud, Console, and PC)
For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.
