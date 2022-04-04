The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
More Than A Dozen Arcade1Up Cabinets Discounted At Best Buy
Several products are seeing a steep $200 price cut.
Best Buy is discounting more than a dozen products in the Arcade1Up catalog, including the Pac-Man Collection Gaming Table, Marvel Pinball Arcade, and The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade. Most of the cabinets are seeing at least a $150 price cut, although select units are marked down by $200. You can check out the full catalog,
The best Arcade1Up deals at Best Buy
- Terminator Arcade -- $550 (was $700)
- Turtles in Time Arcade -- $600 (was $700)
- Marvel Pinball Arcade -- $600 (was $750)
- The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade -- $500 (was $700)
- Williams Bally Attack From Mars Pinball Digital -- $600 (was $750)
- Star Wars Virtual Pinball -- $600 (was $750)
- Ms. PacMan and Galaga 1981 Edition Arcade -- $450 (was $600)
- Pong Gaming Table -- $500 (was $700)
- Super Pac-Man Countercade -- $115 (was $180)
- Pong Pub Table -- $450 (was $600)
- Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table -- $500 (was $700)
- Midway Legacy Stool -- $70 (was $90)
- Pac-Man Collection Gaming Table -- $500 (was $700)
- Ms. Pacman 40th Collection Gaming Table -- $500 (was $700)
- Mortal Kombat/Midway Gaming Table -- $500 (was $700)
Pac-Man Collection Gaming Table
$500 (was $700)
The Pac-Man Collection Gaming Table features 12 games (such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, and more) and is built specifically for competitive play. A control panel is located on both sides of the 29-inch table, which is protected by a clear cover top to protect it when you accidentally spill your drink during the heat of battle. The side panels are adorned with retro Pac-Man artwork and bright yellow accents, and you'll find a 17-inch screen in the center of the console. It doesn't come with gaming stools, but with a $200 price cut, you should be able to pick up some comfortable chairs without breaking your budget.
Marvel Pinball Arcade
$600 (was $750)
This 3/4 scale pinball machine is small enough to fit into most game rooms but large enough to still offer a comfortable playing experience. It features a 24-inch HD LCD playfield, 7-inch score screen, and a real working plunger to give it an authentic feel. Ten games are built into the cabinet, including Spider-Man, Civil War, X-Men, and Thor. Rounding out the package are adjustable metal legs, two large speakers, and haptic touch flippers that provide realistic feedback.
The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade
$500 (was $700)
Not only is The Simpson's arcade cabinet getting a huge $200 discount, but it also comes with a matching stool to keep your extended play sessions comfortable. You'll find four, full-sized control panels on the unit along with two games (The Simpsons and Simpsons Bowling) preinstalled. Best of all, the cabinet is Wi-Fi enabled, letting you take the action online and play with friends around the world. As if the discount and included stool weren't enough, this version of the cabinet also comes with an exclusive collector's tin sign that you can hang up in your game room.
