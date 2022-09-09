More Than 800 Games Discounted In New PlayStation Sale

The PlayStation Store is offering steep discounts on more than 800 popular indie games, giving you an affordable way to stock up on titles you may have missed over the past few years. This includes Bugsnax, Death’s Door, Disco Elysium, and more.

If you haven't played the frantic and brilliant Hotline Miami series, now is a great time. The original is on sale for just $2, down from $10, and the sequel is listed for $4, down from $15. Both games are played from a top-down perspective and feature cleverly designed levels that encourage a mix of stealth and quick-witted gunplay. The action is fast-paced and brutal thanks to one-hit kills/deaths. The rudimentary art design adds to the series unique, gritty style.

Hades is another easy recommendation, especially now that it’s listed for just $17. The action-roguelike follows Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he attempts to climb out of the underworld. Along the way, he’ll face off against the deadliest guardians of the realm, with each death sending him back to square one. You’ll slowly unlock a stable of powerful weapons and upgrade your stats for subsequent runs. Along the way, Hades tells one of the most compelling stories we've seen withinm the genre.

Other highlights include The Ascent, Bugsnax, Lake, and Superhot VR. We’ve listed 20+ of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check out the full catalog before it leaves on September 21.

Best deals on PS Store