More Than 6,000 PC Games Are Discounted In Huge New Sale

Fanatical’s Red Hot Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on some of today’s most popular games. Aside from discounts on Neon White, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and other hits, Fanatical is giving away a free mystery gift when you spent more than $10 on a single order.

There’s no telling what your mystery gift will be, but Fanatical did mention that it could include discount vouchers or even free copies of Elden Ring, Rebel Galaxy, and Main Assembly. You’ll also find new deals every day, with today’s Flash Deals offering Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered and Core Keeper for $9 each.

Also keep in mind that Fanatical is about to sell its 100 millionth key--and that lucky customer will win $1000 worth of games and other prizes. So, if there’s a game you’re interested in, be sure to pick it up through Fanatical for a chance to win the big prize.

The full Red Hot Sale catalogue can be found on Fanatical, but we’ve highlighted some of our favorite discounts below.

Best deals at Fanatical