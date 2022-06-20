More Than 6,000 PC Games Are Discounted In Huge New Sale

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Sonic Origins, and more are getting big discounts.

By on

Comments

Fanatical’s Red Hot Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on some of today’s most popular games. Aside from discounts on Neon White, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and other hits, Fanatical is giving away a free mystery gift when you spent more than $10 on a single order.

There’s no telling what your mystery gift will be, but Fanatical did mention that it could include discount vouchers or even free copies of Elden Ring, Rebel Galaxy, and Main Assembly. You’ll also find new deals every day, with today’s Flash Deals offering Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered and Core Keeper for $9 each.

Also keep in mind that Fanatical is about to sell its 100 millionth key--and that lucky customer will win $1000 worth of games and other prizes. So, if there’s a game you’re interested in, be sure to pick it up through Fanatical for a chance to win the big prize.

The full Red Hot Sale catalogue can be found on Fanatical, but we’ve highlighted some of our favorite discounts below.

See all deals at Fanatical

Best deals at Fanatical

Jon Bitner on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)