More Than 600 PS5 And PS4 Games Are Discounted In The PlayStation Spring Sale

The second wave of PlayStation's Spring Sale is now live, offering discounts on hundreds of new titles. You've got plenty of time to peruse the new catalog, as the savings will stick around until April 27--so be sure to find a few minutes to check out the massive price cuts on indie darlings, AAA blockbusters, and everything in between. Some deals from the first wave of the Spring Sale are still available, but you'll definitely want to check out the refreshed batch because the sale is absolutely massive now.

The sale is filled with both first- and third-party deals. If you're looking for PlayStation console exclusives, you have a bunch to pick from. The superb JRPG Persona 5 Royal is down to just $24 and Naughty Dog's brilliant action-adventure The Last of Us Part II is only $20. Speaking of Naughty Dog, you can also grab Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and The Last of Us Remastered for only $10 each. Meanwhile, last year's colorful adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits is down to $28 ($24 for PS Plus members), and Sackboy: A Big Adventure is 50% off. Sackboy is a great pick if you're looking for a family-friendly game.

You'll also find Cyberpunk 2077 for just $25, and while it's still not perfect, it's miles ahead of where it was on launch day. CDPR has been churning out patch after patch, and Night City is finally worthy of your time... especially at this new low price.

Football season might be over, but preseason will be here in a few short months. If you can't wait that long, however, you'll find the Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition on sale for just $25. This deluxe version of the game comes with both a PS4 and PS5 copy of the base game, along with a Tom Brady Gear Capsule, 11 Team Fantasy Packs, and a bunch of other digital goodies.

Altogether, the Spring Sale features more than 650 games, along with hundreds of discounts on associated DLC and expansions. Be sure to check out the full sale catalog, but we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.

Best deals on PlayStation Store