More Than 600 PlayStation Games Are Discounted In The Latest PSN Sale

One of the PlayStation Store's best sales has returned. The Games Under $20 promotion features more than 600 titles at some of the lowest prices we've seen. All games in the catalog are (you guessed it) listed for less than $20, and it covers everything from indie gems to triple-A blockbusters.

One of the most enticing discounts is for Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition, which is available for just $12 ahead of the release for Dying Light 2. If you haven't yet found time to play through the original, now is the perfect time. Other high-profile titles in the sale include Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Expansion, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition.

If you're in the mood for a puzzle game, be sure to check out either Lumines Remastered or Tetris Effect: Connected. Both launched several years ago, although they've stood the test of time incredibly well--and they're hard to pass up at $6 and $20, respectively.

None of the above games pique your interest? Be sure to check out the entire Games Under $20 catalog below. With hundreds of titles included in the savings, there's bound to be one that catches your eye.

Best deals on the PlayStation Store