More Than 600 PlayStation Games Are Discounted In The Latest PSN Sale
Mortal Kombat, Saints Row, Dying Light, and Assassin's Creed are all part of the savings.
One of the PlayStation Store's best sales has returned. The Games Under $20 promotion features more than 600 titles at some of the lowest prices we've seen. All games in the catalog are (you guessed it) listed for less than $20, and it covers everything from indie gems to triple-A blockbusters.
One of the most enticing discounts is for Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition, which is available for just $12 ahead of the release for Dying Light 2. If you haven't yet found time to play through the original, now is the perfect time. Other high-profile titles in the sale include Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Expansion, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition.
If you're in the mood for a puzzle game, be sure to check out either Lumines Remastered or Tetris Effect: Connected. Both launched several years ago, although they've stood the test of time incredibly well--and they're hard to pass up at $6 and $20, respectively.
None of the above games pique your interest? Be sure to check out the entire Games Under $20 catalog below. With hundreds of titles included in the savings, there's bound to be one that catches your eye.
Best deals on the PlayStation Store
- The Forest -- $8 ($
20)
- Need for Speed Heat -- $12 ($
60)
- Dead by Daylight -- $15 ($
30)
- Tetris Effect: Connected -- $20 ($
40)
- Lumines Remastered -- $5 ($
15)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition -- $12 ($
30)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition -- $20 ($
70)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered -- $12 ($
40)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion -- $12 ($
40)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition -- $20 ($
70)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 -- $5 ($
20)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -- $13 ($
40)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle -- $20 ($
40)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition -- $8 ($
40)
- Conan Exiles -- $20 ($
50)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $9 ($
30)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition -- $10 ($
20)
- Rage 2 -- $12 ($
40)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 -- $20 ($
40)
- Knack 2 -- $10 ($
20)
