The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
More Than 4,000 PC Games Are On Sale During Fanatical's Winter Sale
Fanatical's Winter Sale is an easy way to spoil someone close to you with some terrific PC games.
The holiday season is in full swing, and if you're looking to get someone special in your life a gift that truly matters, nothing's better than seeing an email with a code to download a video game that they've really been wanting. Fanatical is once again having a winter sale on PC games, with the site also offering some bonus goodies during the sale, with free games and vouchers up for grabs.
On top of that, the 12 Gaming Gifts of Christmas giveaway makes a return, and you'll be able to win prizes from December 13-24. Anyone who spends over $10 USD in a single transaction will receive a free gift of one of the following games until December 20. In week 2, a new selection of games will be available as an added incentive to spend some cash.
- Internet Cafe Simulator
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Automachef
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Mystery Game
Square Enix's excellent Deus Ex games, Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, are on sale for under $5 each, while a preorder on Bandai Namco's Elden Ring will save you a whole $9 off the recommended retail price. Here's a look at the rest of the sale highlights in the Fanatical Winter Sale which has thousands of other games discounted.
Best Fanatical Winter Sale Deals
- Code Vein -- $14 (
$60)
- Dark Souls Remastered -- $18 (
$40)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut -- $3 (
$20)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -- $4 (
$30)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Ultimate Edition -- $19 (
$110)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition -- $43 (
$95)
- DuckTales: Remastered -- $3 (
$15)
- Elden Ring preorder -- $51 (
$60)
- Football Manager 2022 -- $44 (
$55)
- Haven -- $10 (
$25)
- Just Cause 3 XXL Edition -- $4 (
$30)
- Mothergunship -- $4 (
$25)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun -- $24 (
$40)
- New Gundam Breaker -- $9 (
$50)
- One Piece Burning Blood - Gold Edition -- $10 (
$75)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat -- $17 (
$40)
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered -- $5 (
$20)
- Resident Evil HD Remaster -- $4 (
$20)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition -- $12 (
$40)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition -- $3 (
$20)
- Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition -- $13 (
$90)
- Tales of Arise -- $53 (
$60)
- Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition -- $16 (
$90)
- Tomb Raider: Game Of The Year Edition -- $4 (
$20)
- Ultra Street Fighter IV -- $7 (
$30)
- Wastleland 3 -- $12 (
$40)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War -- $15 (
$60)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- December 2021 PS Plus Free Games
- Series X Restock Tracker
- December Xbox Games With Gold Free Games
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Preorders: Check Stock At GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, And More
- Prison Architect Is Free At The Epic Games Store
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation