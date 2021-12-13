More Than 4,000 PC Games Are On Sale During Fanatical's Winter Sale

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you're looking to get someone special in your life a gift that truly matters, nothing's better than seeing an email with a code to download a video game that they've really been wanting. Fanatical is once again having a winter sale on PC games, with the site also offering some bonus goodies during the sale, with free games and vouchers up for grabs.

On top of that, the 12 Gaming Gifts of Christmas giveaway makes a return, and you'll be able to win prizes from December 13-24. Anyone who spends over $10 USD in a single transaction will receive a free gift of one of the following games until December 20. In week 2, a new selection of games will be available as an added incentive to spend some cash.

Internet Cafe Simulator

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Automachef

Pumped BMX Pro

Mystery Game

Square Enix's excellent Deus Ex games, Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, are on sale for under $5 each, while a preorder on Bandai Namco's Elden Ring will save you a whole $9 off the recommended retail price. Here's a look at the rest of the sale highlights in the Fanatical Winter Sale which has thousands of other games discounted.

Best Fanatical Winter Sale Deals