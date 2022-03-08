The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
More Than 400 Games Discounted In New Xbox Store Sale
Back 4 Blood, No Man's Sky, Shadow of Mordor, and dozens of Lego games are included in the savings.
This week's batch of Xbox sales is now live, offering big discounts on a wide variety of games. Jump into the store today and you'll find Riders Republic, Hello Neighbor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and dozens of Lego games on sale, among hundreds of other hit titles.
One of the most interesting promotions is the Open World Sale, as it's slashing prices on some pretty massive games. Here you'll find No Man's Sky, Shadow of Mordor, and a unique Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle--which is being discounted $75.
If you want to tackle something a bit smaller, the Retro Sale is home to dozens of discounted Xbox 360 games. A large portion of its catalog is filled with old (but highly reviewed) Call of Duty games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops.
Rounding out the new sales are the Lego and ID@Xbox Deep Cuts sales. Almost every game in the Lego library is on sale, although Lego DC Super-Villains is a particular standout at just $9. As for the Deep Cuts discounts, you'll find indie hits such as Gang Beasts, Slime Rancher, and more available at great prices.
You can find all the savings over at the Xbox Store, but we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.
The best deals on Xbox Store
-
Absolver
-- $6 ($
30)
-
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
-- $15 ($
60)
-
Assassin's Creed Origins
-- $15 ($
60)
-
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
-- $24 ($
60)
-
Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
-- $36 ($
110)
-
Back 4 Blood
-- $30 ($
60)
-
Batman: Arkham Knight
-- $4 ($
20)
-
Call of Duty: Black Ops
-- $15 ($
30)
-
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
-- $10 ($
20)
-
Gang Beasts
-- $8 ($
20)
-
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
-- $16 ($
40)
-
Hello Neighbor
-- $12 ($
30)
-
Lego DC Super-Villains
-- $9 ($
60)
-
Lego Marvel Super Heroes
-- $5 ($
20)
-
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
-- $5 ($
20)
-
Lego Worlds
-- $6 ($
30)
-
Midway Arcade Origins
-- $5 ($
20)
-
No Man's Sky
-- $30 ($
60)
-
Riders Republic
-- $30 ($
60)
-
Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition
-- $5 ($
20)
-
Slime Rancher
-- $6 ($
20)
