More Than 2,500 PC Games Discounted In Massive Summer Sale

Fanatical has kicked off its annual Summer Sale, and it features thousands of PC game deals, many of which are Steam keys. While most games featured in the sale have already received steep discounts, you can save 10% when you use promo code GAMESPOT10. Fanatical has also brought back its Spin to Win game, which lets you spin a wheel for free games and other prizes when you spend $10 or more.

There are plenty of worthwhile deals to shop in Fanatical's Summer Sale. The Mafia Trilogy is only $30, which is a fantastic deal for three great action-adventure games. Some recently released games are also on sale for great prices. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is down to $34, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is $50. You also have a great opportunity to stock up on games via cheap bundles. The Killer Bundle 18 Bundle is only live today, but it features up to 11 games and DLC, including Kingdom Come Deliverance and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, for only $8. You can also try your luck with the Golden Mystery Bundle, a $7 package that nets you 10 mystery keys.

Our discount code works for the vast majority of discounted games, but it does not apply to preorders, bundles, and select new releases. However, we also have a separate discount code for the upcoming 4X strategy game Humankind that releases this month. You can save $20 on your preorder of a Steam code at Fanatical with promo code GAMESPOT33. We've rounded up the best deals in Fanatical's Summer Sale below, but make sure to check Fanatical over the next couple of weeks as limited-time flash deals will be available. All of the prices shown below are rounded to the nearest dollar.

Best deals at Fanatical

Bundle deals