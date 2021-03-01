The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
More Than 2,000 Steam Games Discounted In New PC Spring Sale
Fanatical is hosting its annual Spring Sale right now with deals on Persona 5 Strikers, Resident Evil 3, and a variety of game bundles.
If you're looking for a new game to play on PC, you'll want to check out Fanatical's Spring Sale. The annual sale just went live with deals on thousands of games, including Persona 5 Strikers, Monster Hunter World, Rainbow Six Siege, Resident Evil 3, and much more. Some of the discounts are only available for a short window, so you'll want to check back in the coming days for refreshed flash deals.
Like most Fanatical sales, you'll get rewarded by spending a certain amount of money. In the Spring Sale, if you spend $10 in one transaction you'll receive a free game. A handful of games are up for grabs, including This War of Mine: Final Cut, Beat Cop, and Tomb Raider: Chronicles.
Most of the deals in Fanatical's Spring Sale can be redeemed on Steam, while the remaining deals can be claimed on publisher clients such as Ubisoft's Uplay. Standout Ubisoft deals include Anno 1800 for $17.69, Rainbow Six Siege for $7.39, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Ultimate edition for only $27.59.
Capcom is also prominently featured in the Spring Sale. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's Master edition, which comes with the base game and the Iceborne expansion, is discounted to $31.78. You can also grab Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for $13.79, Resident Evil 4 for $4.59, and Street Fighter V for $7.39.
Numerous recently released and upcoming Sega games are discounted as well. Persona 5 Strikers, the musou spin-off that released in February, is down to $49.19. Total War: Warhammer 3 is also on sale for $49.19. While the upcoming strategy game doesn't have a release date yet, now's a good time to save on your preorder ahead of its launch later this year.
A variety of game bundles are available for cheap, too. The bundles generally have tiers where you get more games the more you spend. For example, if you spend the maximum $7 on the Guardian Bundle, you'll get 11 games, including Iconoclasts and Moonlighter.
Fanatical has 10 flash deals that are available now, some of which expire tomorrow. Resident Evil 3 is slashed to $17.39, Icewind Dale's Enhanced edition is $4, and Dirt 4 is only a buck. We've rounded up some of the highlights from the sale below, but make sure to check out the full Spring Sale on Fanatical.
Best deals in Fanatical's Spring Sale
- Anno 1800 -- $17.69 (
$60)
- Dirt 4 -- $1 (
$20)
- DMC: Devil May Cry -- $6.89 (
$30)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $8.39 (
$30)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced edition -- $4 (
$20)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - Master edition -- $31.78 (
$60)
- Persona 5 Strikers -- $49.19 (
$60)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -- $13.79 (
$30)
- Rainbow Six Siege -- $7.39 (
$20)
- Resident Evil 3 -- $17.39 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 4 -- $4.59 (
$20)
- Resident Evil 7 - Gold edition -- $22.67 (
$50.38)
- Street Fighter V -- $7.39 (
$20)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 -- $49.19 (
$60)
