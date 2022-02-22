More Than 200 Games Discounted In New Xbox Store Sale

A handful of new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, offering big discounts on a ton of popular games. This includes Borderlands 3, Mortal Kombat 11, and several collections covering series that have long been fan favorites.

The Franchise Hits Sale is the most exciting new promotion, with up to 70% off select titles. For example, the Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection is down to just $60 from $200--and it compiles six of the best games in the franchise, including Origins, Black Flag, and Odyssey. A similar deal is available for Far Cry Gold Edition and New Dawn Deluxe Bundle, with the bundle currently discounted $98.

Other highlights from the Franchise Hits Sale include Devil May Cry 5, Borderlands 3, Mortal Kombat 11, and Man of Medan, among others.

Two other sales are also live on the Xbox Store, with a variety of indie and AAA titles listed throughout their catalogs. Carrion, Crown Trick, The Ascent, and Cyberpunk 2077 are among the standout deals. And if you're yet to play The Witcher 3, you can snag the game for just $8.

All the above sales can be found on the Xbox Store, but we've pulled together the best discounts below.

The best deals on Xbox Store