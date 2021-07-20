Halo Infinite Beta John Wick TV Series Skyward Sword Crystal Guide Overwatch Games 2021 Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg New Dune Posters

More Than 100,000 People Have Registered For The Halo Infinite Beta

Be sure to fully complete your beta sign-up, 343 says.

By on

Comments

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is seeing a lot of interest in the upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer beta. Community director Brian Jarrard said on Twitter that more than six figures worth of people--so, 100,000 people or more--have signed up for the upcoming preview.

Jarrard and others from 343 have been tweeting semi-regularly about the upcoming Halo Infinite beta, or flight. The reason they're being so persistent is that, despite the massive number of sign-ups, a lot of people have not completed all the required steps to get invited.

"Legit makes me sad knowing they'll miss the opportunity," Jarrard said of Halo Insider members who have only partially completed the sign-up process.

The Halo Insider program is free and open to everyone. For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Insider sign-up guide to get started. As Jarrard says, be sure to complete all the required steps because that's the only way you'll be considered for the beta when the time comes.

There is still no word yet on when the Halo Infinite beta will begin or what content it will include. Recently, 343 said the beta's start-date was "creeping closer."

At E3 2021, 343 opened the floodgates for details around Halo Infinite multiplayer. We've learned there will be Arena and Big Team Battle modes at launch, with more maps and modes to come over time. The game will also have battle passes and cosmetics to unlock through gameplay or with real money.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The multiplayer element is free-to-play, while the campaign is included with Xbox Game Pass. As it turns out, the original Halo could have had a lot more weapons, too.

