More Than 1,000 PlayStation Games Discounted In PSN's New Year Sale

PlayStation has a big New Year sale going on right now, with over 1,000 games currently discounted until January 7.

There are so many games included in the sale, so we can't include every game below. In recent releases, Need for Speed Unbound is $42 ($70) and FIFA 23 is $35 ($70). A bunch of other acclaimed titles are on sale as well, including 2022's megahit Elden Ring--which is $42 ($70). Horizon Forbidden West is $30 ($60), and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS5) is $35 ($70).

In terms of superhero games, Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition is $47 ($70) and Gotham Knights is $35 ($70). In general, these prices are comparable to the discounts we saw during Black Friday and other sales at the end of 2022.

There are also excellent smaller games on sale too. The collection .hack//G.U. Last Recode, which is three .hack games bundled together, is only $5 right now. The original price is $50, making the current sale price 90% off. It's an excellent JRPG series, and $5 is an unbeatable price.

We've rounded up a selection below to give you a sense of what's listed. There are many, many more games included in the sale. Head over to the PlayStation Store for every single game currently discounted.

PlayStation Store New Year Deals