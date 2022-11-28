More Than 1,000 PlayStation Games Discounted In New PSN Sale

The PlayStation Store has two massive year-end sales discounting hundreds of AAA and indie games on PlayStation 4 and 5 right now. The End of Year sale features a ton of popular games, including some titles from 2022. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Indies sale includes a lot of gems across a wide variety of genres for cheap. Both events run through December 21 and include some of the best-selling PlayStation games, new and old, for as much as 80% off.

There are more than 1,000 items included in the sales so we can't list all the discounts, but there are some enticing offers like the Resident Evil 2 Remake for $10 (normally $40), or Dragon Ball FighterZ for $9 (down from $60). You can also snag premium versions of games like Yakuza: Like A Dragon Legendary Hero Edition for $31.49 (down from $90), Far Cry 5: Game of the Year Edition for $48 (normally $120), or Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition for $17.49 (normally $70).

There are also a few recently released titles on sale like Gotham Knights and Sonic Frontiers, as well as multi-game bundles like this Star Wars Triple Pack that includes Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Squadrons, and Battlefront II: Celebration Edition for $22.49 (discounted from $90). Or the Assassin’s Creed Mythology Pack with Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $48 total (normally $160). And that’s not to mention all the discounted DLC and season passes for games like Dead by Daylight, Mortal Kombat 11, Guilty Gear Strive, and more. In some cases, PS Plus members can get an additional discount on these sale prices.

As for the indie discounts, Death's Door is on sale for $10 (normally $20), Outlast 2 is down to just $3 (normally $30), and Inside is available for $5 (down from $20).

We rounded up some of our favorite deals from the PlayStation Store's End of Year and Indies sales to give you a glimpse of what’s on offer, but be sure to check out the PlayStation Store to see the hundreds of other items discounted over the next few weeks.

PlayStation Store End of Year Deals