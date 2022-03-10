More Than 1,000 PC Games Discounted In Massive Spring Sale

Fanatical's Spring Sale is now live, slashing prices on thousands of items, including the newly released Elden Ring and our 2021 Game of the Year, Deathloop. The Spin to Win promotion is also back, giving you a chance to earn free games or coupons with every purchase over $10.

Elden Ring is one of the most exciting deals of the event, as it's down to just $50 a few weeks after launch. The latest From Software game is a masterpiece, pulling in a rare 10/10 in our Elden Ring review, which said it will "go down in history as one of the all-time greats." If you've yet to explore the Lands Between, now is the perfect time to dive in.

Other notable games on sale include Total War: Warhammer 3, Doom Eternal, Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and Persona 5 Strikers. You'll also find last year's indie hit The Ascent discounted to just $15.

Aside from the savings, Fanatical's Spring Sale includes the Spin to Win promotion. Spending more than $10 on an order will grant you a spin, with a chance to win a variety of freebies--including games such as God of War, Elden Ring, and Torchlight, although you'll more than likely end up with a discount coupon or monetary coupon worth up to $10. The grand prize is a $250 shopping spree, which will go out to one lucky winner.

You can find the full list of discounted games on Fanatical, although we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.

Best game deals at Fanatical