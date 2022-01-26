More Than 1,000 PC Games Are Discounted In Massive Sale

Fanatical has kicked off its Lunar New Year Sale, slashing prices on more than 1,000 games, including Wasteland 3, Total War: Warhammer 3, and Elden Ring. The sale runs until February 8, and most of the discounted titles are Steam keys.

As a bonus, Fanatical is giving away a free gift with any order over $10--although you won't know exactly what you're getting until you finalize your purchase. Fanatical says you can expect to find "a free game or coupon," although it's keeping specifics under wraps. Every order comes with a 5% off promo code that can be applied to your next purchase, too.

We've rounded up some of the standout deals below, but make sure to check out Fanatical for the full slate of discounts.

Best deals on Fanatical