More Square Enix Remakes In Development At Forever Entertainment

Developer Forever Entertainment has signed a deal with Square Enix to create several remakes under one game brand, as reported by Biznes. Based in the Polish city of Kraków, Forever Entertainment will retain the core "gameplay and scenario" elements of the game property being worked on, but the project will feature a "new graphic design."

The list of Square Enix games in its library can be narrowed down to several dozen options, ranging from Parasite Eve to the SaGa series. It's safe to say that it's probably not another stab at Final Fantasy VII, as the latest mobile remake is being handled by Applibot.

Forever Entertainment does have experience remaking Square Enix games, as the developer previously worked on the Panzer Dragoon remaster for the Nintendo Switch.

The agreement will see Forever Entertainment earn over 50% of the game revenue generated across all platforms for the remakes, but the studio will have to front the development costs for these projects out of its own pocket.

Square Enix's history with remakes of games from its back catalog has been fairly hit or miss over the years. Games such as Chrono Trigger on PC were criticized for being nothing more than a port of the mobile version of the game, with the product being vastly improved with a series of patches over time.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered was much more favorably received when it launched, as the cult classic RPG retained all of its signature gameplay, adding significant visual upgrades and quality-of-life features that made replaying it that much more satisfying.