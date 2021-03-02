Fortnite Update 15.50 Aliens: Fireteam Dr. Seuss PS Plus March Elden Ring Leaked Video Fortnite Lazarbeam Skin

More Square Enix Remakes In Development At Forever Entertainment

The developer behind the Panzer Dragoon Remake has signed a deal with Square Enix to create several remakes under one game brand.

By on

Comments

Developer Forever Entertainment has signed a deal with Square Enix to create several remakes under one game brand, as reported by Biznes. Based in the Polish city of Kraków, Forever Entertainment will retain the core "gameplay and scenario" elements of the game property being worked on, but the project will feature a "new graphic design."

The list of Square Enix games in its library can be narrowed down to several dozen options, ranging from Parasite Eve to the SaGa series. It's safe to say that it's probably not another stab at Final Fantasy VII, as the latest mobile remake is being handled by Applibot.

Forever Entertainment does have experience remaking Square Enix games, as the developer previously worked on the Panzer Dragoon remaster for the Nintendo Switch.

The agreement will see Forever Entertainment earn over 50% of the game revenue generated across all platforms for the remakes, but the studio will have to front the development costs for these projects out of its own pocket.

Square Enix's history with remakes of games from its back catalog has been fairly hit or miss over the years. Games such as Chrono Trigger on PC were criticized for being nothing more than a port of the mobile version of the game, with the product being vastly improved with a series of patches over time.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered was much more favorably received when it launched, as the cult classic RPG retained all of its signature gameplay, adding significant visual upgrades and quality-of-life features that made replaying it that much more satisfying.

Click To Unmute
  1. Top 10 Simpsons Future Predictions of All Time
  2. Evolution Of The MP5 In Call of Duty
  3. Hood: Outlaws & Legends - Official Ranger Character Gameplay Trailer
  4. Rust Console Edition - Official Teaser Trailer
  5. Dirty Arty's Final Ride - Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Deathloop - Official "Deathloop Explained" Gameplay Trailer
  7. It Takes Two Is Gaming's First Proper Rom-Com (Feat. Greg Miller)
  8. First 22 Minutes Of It Takes Two
  9. Genshin Impact - Official Hu Tao Character Gameplay Demo
  10. Ash Ketchum's Biggest Ls In The Pokemon Anime
  11. Do VPNs Improve Gaming?
  12. Valheim - How To Find Scrap Iron And Make Iron Gear

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Crazy Combos

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)