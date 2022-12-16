More Sega Genesis Games Come To Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo has been steadily adding retro games to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service over the past few months, and four new Sega Genesis games are the latest additions. As usual, you can play them right now if you subscribe to the extra Expansion Pack plan.

The four games in question are the beloved beat-'em-up Golden Axe 2, the sci-fi shoot-'em-up Alien Storm, the Bejeweled-esque puzzler Columns, and the hit fighting game Virtua Fighter 2. While none of these would be generally considered in the first rank of classic Sega Genesis games, all of them are solid names that are definitely worth a look for Expansion Pack subscribers. Golden Axe 1 is also included in the Expansion Pack, so if you enjoy its sequel, you should also check it out.

Currently, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack encompasses 36 Sega Genesis games, including most of the truly standout games for the system, like Beyond Oasis, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dynamite Headdy, Gunstar Heroes, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and ToeJam & Earl.

The few notable omissions arguably include the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and at least one of the console's iconic sports games, such as NHL '94. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass bundle costs $50 a year, and also includes bonuses like Splatoon 2 DLC.