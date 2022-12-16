More Sega Genesis Games Come To Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Four more Sega Genesis games have come to Nintendo Switch Online, including Golden Axe 2, Alien Storm, and Virtua Fighter 2.

By on

Comments

Nintendo has been steadily adding retro games to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service over the past few months, and four new Sega Genesis games are the latest additions. As usual, you can play them right now if you subscribe to the extra Expansion Pack plan.

The four games in question are the beloved beat-'em-up Golden Axe 2, the sci-fi shoot-'em-up Alien Storm, the Bejeweled-esque puzzler Columns, and the hit fighting game Virtua Fighter 2. While none of these would be generally considered in the first rank of classic Sega Genesis games, all of them are solid names that are definitely worth a look for Expansion Pack subscribers. Golden Axe 1 is also included in the Expansion Pack, so if you enjoy its sequel, you should also check it out.

Click To Unmute
  1. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Official Trailer (Deku, Bakugo, All Might, Ochaco)
  2. Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase II
  3. Fortnite x My Hero Academia Bakugo Victory Royale Gameplay
  4. Fortnite My Hero Training Gym Creative Mode Gameplay
  5. Valve Talks The Next Steam Deck | GameSpot News
  6. Best Xbox Games Of 2022
  7. How To Fix Witcher 3 Next Gen Launch Issues | GameSpot
  8. Best PlayStation Games Of 2022
  9. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Action Trailer
  10. NieR Series X NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Collaboration Coming Soon
  11. W40K: Inquisitor | Season of Escalation - Release Trailer
  12. New Hero: Feria Shen Cinematic & Gameplay Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch

Currently, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack encompasses 36 Sega Genesis games, including most of the truly standout games for the system, like Beyond Oasis, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dynamite Headdy, Gunstar Heroes, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and ToeJam & Earl.

The few notable omissions arguably include the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and at least one of the console's iconic sports games, such as NHL '94. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass bundle costs $50 a year, and also includes bonuses like Splatoon 2 DLC.

The 5 Best Nintendo Switch-Exclusive Games Of 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Genesis
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)