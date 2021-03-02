More Pokemon Sword And Shield Freebies Available For A Limited Time

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can claim another free item bundle for a limited time. As a reward for defeating a ton of Gigantamax Pikachu during the games' recent Max Raid event, The Pokemon Company is giving away a bundle of free Armorite and Dynite Ore, which are normally hard to get in the games.

The overarching goal of the event was to defeat 1 million Pikachu. If players could collectively hit that total, The Pokemon Company promised to give away 100 Armorite Ore and 100 Dynite Ore. Unfortunately, players fell a little short; only 874,808 Pikachu were ultimately defeated during the event. Although the goal wasn't met, The Pokemon Company is still distributing 87 of each ore to all players as a reward.

To claim the free items, simply open the Mystery Gift menu and select the Receive via Internet option. The free ore will be available until 11:59 PM UTC on March 14, so you'll need to claim it before then. Armorite and Dynite Ore can be used as currency for certain items and services in the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra, respectively.

That isn't the only freebie available right now. In celebration of the Pokemon series' 25th anniversary, Sword and Shield players can claim a free Pikachu for a limited time. What makes this Pikachu special is that it knows Sing, a move that it can't normally learn in the series. Players can also claim a free code for a Shiny Toxtricity at GameStop (US) and EB Games (Canada) stores.

In other Pokemon news, a new Max Raid event is underway in Sword and Shield. All March long, certain Flying and Fairy Pokemon such as Cramorant, Braviary, Weezing, Gardevoir, and Gigantamax Corviknight and Hatterene are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across both games.

The Pokemon Company also recently revealed two new projects for Switch: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The former are remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl versions that are launching on Switch in late 2021, while the latter is a brand-new open-world take on the series coming in early 2022.