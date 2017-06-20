More Nintendo Switch Consoles Coming To GameStop Soon

Nintendo's new Switch console has been in short supply since it launched this past March, but US residents may have a chance to pick one up from a select GameStop store in the next week.

The video game retailer has announced it is receiving more Switch consoles "at select stores across the country." Unfortunately, there isn't a particular day prospective Switch owners can come in to pick up a console; according to a representative from the company, units "will arrive at different times throughout the week due to shipping" and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The representative also confirmed that standalone Switch consoles will only be sold in-store. GameStop's website will offer the system exclusively in bundle form. One such bundle includes a copy of the recently released Arms along with a Joy-Con charging dock and other Switch accessories for $463.

Nintendo showcased several upcoming Switch titles during its E3 2017 presentation. In addition to showing off more footage of Super Mario Odyssey (which we got to try at the expo), the company announced a release window for the open-world RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2, released a new trailer for the hack-and-slash Fire Emblem spinoff Fire Emblem Warriors, and announced new Kirby, Yoshi, and Metroid Prime titles for the console.