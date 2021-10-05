Final Super Smash Bros. Livestream Battlefield 2042 Beta Far Cry 6 Release Time Far Cry 6 PC Requirements Xur Location PS5 Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

More Kingdom Hearts Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch

Three more Kingdom Hearts games are headed to Switch as cloud versions, Nintendo announces alongside news of Sora for Smash.

By on

1 Comments

In addition to bringing Sora to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo and Square Enix are teaming up to launch three Kingdom Hearts games on Nintendo Switch.

Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III are all headed to Nintendo Switch. These will be cloud games, so they will stream to Switch. As such, you will need a constant internet connection to play them.

Click To Unmute
  1. History Of Far Cry
  2. Far Cry 6 - 12 Minutes of Boat Stealth and Shootout Gameplay
  3. Revisiting The Original Metroid
  4. Why The Xbox Series X Is Still Hard To Find | GameSpot News
  5. Alan Wake Remastered vs Original | Graphics Comparison
  6. Choo Choo Charles Announcement Trailer
  7. The Complete Metroid Timeline Explained
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora Reveal Trailer
  9. MELTY BLOOD TYPE LUMINA Saber VS Hisui & Kohaku Gameplay Video
  10. The Switch's Lack Of Wii Sports Is A Crime
  11. Far Cry 6 Early Access Livestream with Giant Bomb Crew
  12. Alan Wake Remastered Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doom Slayer (Gunner), Octoling (Wig), and Judd (Hat) Mii Costumes Trailer

Nintendo Switch cloud streaming games offer free demos for the purpose of giving players an opportunity to test their internet bandwidth, and presumably this will also be the case for the three Kingdom Hearts games.

Nintendo said it will share more information about the Kingdom Hearts games for Switch "soon," so it shouldn't be long until the company discloses more key details like the price and release dates for each.

Sora from Kingdom Hearts releases on October 18 as the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, director Masahiro Sakurai said during Tuesday's Smash Bros. Direct. October 18 is also when Doomslayer arrives in the game as a Mii Fighter costume.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Kingdom Hearts III
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)