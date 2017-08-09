More Hunger Games And Twilight Movies Could Happen, On One Condition

The success of last year's Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them showed that a hit film property can have life beyond the end of the main series. The Hunger Games and Twilight franchises were hugely profitable for Lionsgate, and it has now been reported that the studio is looking to continue them.

As reported by Variety, Lionsgate boss Jon Feltheimer recently spoke about the studio's plans for both series and explained that they would only proceed with the approval of Twilight author Stephenie Meyer and Hunger Games creator Suzanne Collins, respectively.

"There are a lot more stories to be told, and we're ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories," he said.

This isn't the first time that plans for more Hunger Games movies has been discussed. In 2015, Feltheimer said that the studio was "actively looking at some development and thinking about prequel and sequel possibilities." Vice chairman Michael Burns subsequently stated that the franchise "will live on and on," and he suggested that further movies might take the form of prequels.

The final Hunger Games movie was Mockingjay Part 2, which opened in November 2015. In total, the franchise grossed more than $2.9 billion worldwide. The Twilight saga drew to a close in 2012, having made in excess of $3.3 billion worldwide.