More Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games With Gold Available Now

It's now November 1, and that means the next set of Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games With Gold titles are now available. Xbox One owners can now pick up the racing game TrackMania Turbo, while puzzler The Turing Test, a holdover from October, will continue to be free through November 15.

Switching to Xbox 360, the Sega Saturn remake Nights Into Dreams is available at the low, low price of free for the first of the month. Later in the month, starting on November 16, Tales From The Borderlands will go free on Xbox One, while Deadfall Adventures will drop to $0.00 that day. Both Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

TrackMania Turbo

You can see November 2017's full Games With Gold lineup below. Click any game link to queue up your download from Xbox.com. In other news, Microsoft has rolled out the next set of weekly deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360, while the Xbox One X's release on November 7 is now just a few days away. Game Pass subscribers also have a new batch of games to play.

November 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Xbox 360