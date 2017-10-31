More Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games Available Now
Free is a nice price.
Depending on where you live, it may already be November 1, and that means the next set of Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games With Gold titles are now available. Xbox One owners can now pick up the racing game TrackMania Turbo, while puzzler The Turing Test, a holdover from October, will continue to be free through November 15.
Switching to Xbox 360, the Sega Saturn remake Nights Into Dreams is available at the low, low price of free. Later in the month, starting on November 16, Tales From The Borderlands will go free on Xbox One, while Deadfall Adventures will drop to $0.00 that day.
You can see November 2017's full Games With Gold lineup below. Click any game link to queue up your download from Xbox.com.
In other news, Microsoft has rolled out the next set of weekly deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360, while the Xbox One X's release on November 7 is now just a few days away.
November 2017 Games With Gold
Xbox One
- TrackMania Turbo (November 1-30)
- Tales From the Borderlands (November 16 - December 15)
- The Turing Test (now - November 15)
Xbox 360
- Nights Into Dreams (November 1-15)
- Deadfall Adventures (November 16-30)
