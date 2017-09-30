More Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games Available Now

Can you believe it? It's already October. Not only are we now closer to the flood of new game releases this holiday season, but the start of the month also means free games.

Xbox Live Gold members can now pick up the first of October 2017's free Games With Gold titles. These include Gone Home on Xbox One, which is free all month long, and Rayman 3 HD for Xbox 360 (October 1-15). Later in the month, The Turing Test will be free on Xbox One and Medal of Honor: Airborne will drop to the low, low price of free as well on Xbox 360.

Also don't forget that one of September's free Games With Gold titles, Oxenfree, will continue to be free on Xbox One through October 15.

In other Xbox Live news, the latest set of weekly deals are available now. You can see a rundown of what's available here in GameSpot's previous coverage.

October 2017 Games With Gold Lineup

Xbox One

Gone Home (October 1-31)

The Turing Test (October 16-November 15)

Oxenfree (September 16-October 15)

Xbox 360