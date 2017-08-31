More Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games Available Now

It's the beginning of September, which means Xbox Live Gold members can now pick up more free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games as part of the Games With Gold program.

On Xbox One, Forza Motorsport 5: Game of the Year Edition is now free, while Hydro Thunder Hurricane is free on Xbox 360. Also of note is that one of August 2017's Games With Gold titles, Trials Fusion, will continue to be free until September 15.

Later in the month, Oxenfree will go free on Xbox One and Battlefield 3 for Xbox 360. Xbox 360 Games With Gold titles play on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

In other Xbox Live news, the latest lineup of weekly deals are now available on Xbox One and Xbox 360, with titles like Rainbow Six Siege, Evolve, and Bulletstorm marked down.

September 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Trials Fusion (August 16-September 15)

Forza Motorsport 5: Game of the Year Edition (September 1-30)

Oxenfree (September 16-October 15)

Xbox 360