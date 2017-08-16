More Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games Available Now

Xbox Live Gold members can now pick up more free Xbox games as part of the Games With Gold program. Now that it's August 16, Xbox One owners can pick up the wonderful racing/platfoming game Trials Fusion; it'll continue to be free until September 15.

Switching to Xbox 360, Volition's shooter Red Faction: Armageddon is now completely free. Note that this game is playable on Xbox One through the backwards compatibility program.

Also of note is that the adorable-looking Slime Rancher is free on Xbox One all month.

Runbow was free on Xbox One up until August 15, while Bayonetta was the first of August 2017's free Xbox 360 titles. You can see the full lineup below for August 2017.

In other Xbox Live news, the newest set of weekly Xbox One and Xbox 360 weekly deals have arrived, including discounts on Mass Effect: Andromeda and Fallout 4 expansions. You can see a roundup of some of the deals here.

August 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Slime Rancher (August 1-31)

Trials Fusion (August 16-September 15)

Runbow (July 16-August 15)

Xbox 360