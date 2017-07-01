More Free Xbox One And Xbox 360 Games Available Now

It's the start of July, which means Xbox Live Gold members can now pick up more free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games as part of the Games With Gold program.

On Xbox One, Ubisoft's quirky platformer Grow Up is available for the low, low price of $0.00, while Xbox 360 users can grab the backwards-compatible shooter Kane & Lynch 2. One of June's Xbox One freebies, Watch Dogs, will continue to be free until July 15.

In other news, Xbox Live's massive Ultimate Game Sale is going on now. It features hundreds of deals, including discounts on big-name games like Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption, and Battlefield 1. You can see a roundup of some of the best offers here.

July 2017 Free Games With Gold

Xbox One

Grow Up (July 1-31)

Runbow (July 16-August 15)

Watch Dogs (June 16-July 15)

Xbox 360