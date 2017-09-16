More Free Xbox One And 360 Games With Gold Titles Now Available

As we make our way into the second half of September, the Games With Gold lineup has changed. Microsoft today rotated in two more games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download free for a limited time.

Replacing Trials Fusion and Hydro Thunder Hurricane, which have now returned to their regular price, are two games: one each for Xbox One and Xbox 360. On Xbox One, the new addition is Oxenfree, the excellent dialogue-driven adventure game, while Xbox 360 owners get Battlefield 3. The latter is also playable on the newer console through Xbox One backwards compatibility.

You can grab both of these games (as well as Forza 5) right now for free. Adding them to your library will allow you to continue playing them even after they return to their regular price. You have until September 30 to grab Forza and Battlefield, while Oxenfree will stick around until October 15. October's lineup of free Games With Gold titles has not yet been announced, but we'll be hearing about that later this month.

September 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Xbox 360