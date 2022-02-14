More Free Lost Ark Twitch Drops Are Available Now

Content creators participating in a launch event on Twitch for Amazon and Smilegate RPG's MMORPG Lost Ark have unlocked a new batch of in-game Twitch drops that can now be claimed by fans.

The latest drop is the Helgaia Pet Chest, which lets players select one of four Chocobo-looking pets in a variety of colors. Pets actually have some essential functions and grant stat boosts in Lost Ark, so this is a nice reward that's worth grabbing for those diving into the world of Arkesia.

To claim the drop, viewers will need to watch at least four hours of qualifying Lost Ark streams on Twitch. That's also the case with previously unlocked drops like the Battle Item chest and Arkesia Paper Hat chest, meaning fans will need to watch 12 hours of Lost Ark streams to unlock everything that's been offered so far.

The drops come as part of the Legends of Lost Ark event, which has three teams of 20 content creators racing to accomplish various in-game feats to unlock different tiers of in-game rewards for viewers. There's still one tier of drops the teams are racing to unlock in the form of the Neugier Gold mount, which looks to be a fancy hoverboard that players will be able to zoom around Lost Ark on. Content creators can also earn other rewards, like Founder's Packs, to give away to members of their communities.

Here are the Lost Ark Twitch Drops up for grabs. Note that the Neugier Gold mount has not yet been unlocked.

Lost Ark has already seen massive success since its free-to-play launch on February 11. The game saw the second highest number of concurrent players ever on Steam, with more than 1.3 million players online at the same time at one point. Lost Ark also put up huge viewership numbers on Twitch, likely thanks to the aforementioned free rewards players can claim for watching Lost Ark content on the platform.

That being said, Lost Ark's launch hasn't been without some issues. The game's free-to-play launch was actually delayed for several hours following a Steam deployment issue, and some servers are still experiencing lengthy login queues. It's for that reason Smilegate RPG and Amazon are looking to spin up an entirely new region of servers in Europe and are offering free rewards for all players.

