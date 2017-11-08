More Free Hearthstone Loot Available Now For Amazon Prime Subscribers

The latest in-game freebie for Amazon and Twitch Prime subscribers is available now, and it grants some free loot in Hearthstone. This is the latest in Amazon's frequent loot drops for subscribers of its service.

From now until January 9, you can get a Golden Classic Card Pack for free. The pack contains a random assortment of cards, but Blizzard promises that every card contained within will be the rarer, golden version of the base card (although the difference is purely cosmetic).

Subscribers can redeem their pack from their Prime Loot tab, which you can find through the Twitch homepage, or by going to this page. Subscribers get a whole lot of other stuff this month, too, including 5 loot boxes in Overwatch, 5 loot chests in Heroes of the Storm, and the Master Assassins Pack in Assassin's Creed: Origins. If you haven't already, make sure to link your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account to unlock the freebies.

In other Hearthstone news, we sat down with Blizzard at BlizzCon to discuss the announcement of a single-player Dungeon Run mode coming in the latest expansion. You can read our full interview here.