More Free Amazon/Twitch Prime Items Now Available

Quake Champions launched this week into paid Early Access, and today Amazon revealed that there's an easy way to get some free stuff for the game. The newest Amazon/Twitch Prime promotion gives subscribers loot, a weapon skin, and a name plate for use in Quake.

Subscribers can grab a Twitch-branded rocket launcher skin, Twitch name plate and player icon, and three loot chests. These chests include two cosmetic items each, such as shaders and weapon skins.

As with other Prime freebies, this one's only available if you link your Amazon Prime and Twitch Accounts. You can do that by going to Twitch, logging in, and connecting to your Prime account. The Quake freebies are available from today until September 23. Right now, Twitch Prime members can also get a bunch of loot in other games, such as Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, LawBreakers, Madden NFL 18, and Warframe.

As for Quake Champions, the game is playable in Early Access right now if you purchase the $30 Champions Pack. Although it'll eventually have a free-to-play version, the game is currently locked to those who buy the pack. However, those who played the game during its closed beta will still be able to play a restricted version for free.