More Fast And Furious DLC Cars Coming To Rocket League

Not content with its existing batch of Fast and Furious-themed DLC, Rocket League developer Psyonix has announced that more content based on the hit movie franchise is on the way. Two new cars have been revealed, both of which will be available in just a week's time.

Whereas the DLC released in April was tied to this year's The Fate of the Furious, both of the new cars are based on those from the early days of the series. From The Fast and the Furious, we get the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, and from the obnoxiously titled 2 Fast 2 Furious, we get the 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34.

Both cars come with a new set of wheels and six unique decals. The Charger comes with Alameda Twin, Flames, Good Graces, Rally, Sinclair, and Wheelman; the Skyline comes with 2Bold, 2Cool, 2Tuff, Clean Cut, The Clutch, and Home Stretch. Each car pack is sold on its own for $2 (international pricing was not shared) on all platforms.

You'll be able to pick up these cars in North America and Europe starting on October 11. You can see a trailer above along with some screenshots of the cars and their various decals. If you're interested in a more realistic portrayal of Fast and Furious cars, Forza 7's new DLC might be up your alley.

This news comes on the same day that we learned the release date for Fast 9, which is due out in 2020. That's a longer-than-usual wait, although a rumored spin-off featuring characters played by The Rock and Jason Statham may help to hold us over.