More Evidence For The Last Of Us Remake Appears Online

A new LinkedIn listing has provided more clues to the unannounced remake of The Last of Us. Credits for "QA testing and development support + Level Point of Contact for unannounced remake project" were found on the resume of a Naughty Dog QA employee.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the page also has "QA testing and development support on environment design for unannounced multiplayer project" listed on the page, another sign that the remake could feature an online component.

This isn't the only Last of Us project in development, as leaks from earlier in the year uncovered the apparent existence of a director's cut of The Last of Us: Part II, while Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann said at CES 2022 that the studio was "dying" to show off the multiple games it has in development.

Naughty Dog's next major release will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC, which is reportedly coming out on July 15 according to leaks. Meanwhile, The Last of Us TV show continues to film episodes. Fans have managed to capture footage of characters Sam and Henry ahead of the 2023 release of the series.

The Last of Us is just one of several TV shows and films based on Sony properties that are in development. A Twisted Metal TV show starring Anthony Mackie is also on the way.