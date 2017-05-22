More Call Of Duty: WW2 Info Coming During Livestream Tomorrow

Looking for more information on Call of Duty: WWII? You don't have much longer to wait. Developer Sledgehammer Games has announced a new "Making Call of Duty" video series for the game, the first episode of which will premiere tomorrow, May 23, at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET.

According to studio boss Glen Schofield, the video series will provide an "in-depth look" at the making of Call of Duty: WWII. Guests for the first episode will include animation director Chris Stone and campaign director Brett Robbins. Some "special guests" will also appear during the stream, which will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Call of Duty: WWII launches at the usual time for the series, arriving on November 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The next big reveal could happen at E3, presumably during Sony's briefing considering the partnership between Sony and Activision for the Call of Duty series.

We will report back tomorrow with any noteworthy takeaways from the Call of Duty: WWII livestream. What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below!