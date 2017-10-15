More BlazBlue And RWBY Characters Join The BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Roster

We still don't have many details about Arc System Works' forthcoming 4-way crossover fighter BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, but three more characters were confirmed for the title's roster today. Two faces from the BlazBlue universe will be returning beside one of the star ladies from RWBY.

Rachel=Alucard and Hazama from BlazBlue, and Weiss Schnee from RWBY are the latest characters to be confirmed for the title's roster. Rachel=Alucard has a sadistic mix of close-quarters and ranged attacks. Hazama overwhelms opponents with a flurry of contorted kicks and punches. Weiss keeps her distance, but comes in for quick, icy jabs with her rapier.

From what we learned at EVO 2017, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a four-way crossover of BlazBlue, Persona 4, RWBY, and Under Night In-Birth. Instead of typical 1v1 head-to-head battles, this 2D fighter pits players into 2v2 tag-team brawls.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will be available for PS4, Switch, and PC in 2018. For a further peek at the title, check out the full battle trailer.