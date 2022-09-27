Moonbreaker Lore Showcase: How To Watch And Start Time

Moonbreaker was one of the coolest announcements to come out of Gamescom over the summer, combining turn-based strategy gameplay with a miniatures aesthetic that should feel right at home for D&D and Warhammer players. It also has quite the science-fiction lore behind it, and today's Moonbreaker Lore Showcase, presented by GameSpot, will give you the rundown. Here's how you can tune in to watch the show, which just so happens to feature legendary author Brandon Sanderson.

How to watch the Moonbreaker Lore Showcase

The Moonbreaker Lore Showcase will air on Brandon Sanderson's YouTube channel as well as the official Moonbreaker Twitch channel at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET today, September 27. You can also watch it right on the GameSpot YouTube channel.

The showcase, as the name implies, will focus on the science-fiction universe Sanderson has created for Moonbreaker. He'll be joined by game director Charlie Cleveland to discuss the project.

Moonbreaker is a big departure from developer Unknown World's previous game, Subnautica. As detailed in the initial announcement, not only do the units in Moonbreaker look like miniatures--they actually are miniatures within the universe. A robust painting tool lets you design them exactly how you like, and more than 50 different units are going to be available when the game launches. It's first planned for an early access PC launch on September 29, where it will remain for roughly one to two years.