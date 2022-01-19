Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, Dies After Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died at age 37 after a ski accident. According to Deadline, who reported the news first, Ulliel suffered a head injury that he was unable to recover from despite being transported to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.

As of this writing, no official statement had yet been issued.

Ulliel recently finished filming Moon Knight, the upcoming Disney+ series set to premiere on March 30. He joined the cast in July 2021 as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man, and will appear in the anticipated series alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Ulliel is perhaps best known for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent, and as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel. One of France's best known actors who also worked abroad, the man behind the roles was, per Variety, "known to be elegant and discreet yet friendly."

In 2017, Ulliel won the César Award for Best Actor for his role in It's Only the End of the World. In 2002 and 2003, he was nominated for a César Award for the category of Most Promising Actor. In 2004, he won that award for the first time for his role in A Very Long Engagement.

Ulliel is survived by his 6-year-old son Orso and his girlfriend Gaelle Petri.

Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images