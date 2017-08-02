Monster Hunter XX Demo Arrives On Nintendo Switch Next Week

The Switch version of Monster Hunter XX is releasing in Japan later this month, on August 25. Before then, players will have an opportunity to try out the title with a free demo that is coming to the Eshop on August 10.

While the demo is strictly limited to the Japanese digital store, the console itself is region-free, meaning all Switch owners will still be able to download it. To access another region's Eshop, all you have to do is create a new Nintendo Account and select the appropriate region. Once the account is created, link it to your console and you'll be able to access that region's digital store using your new account. The demo will be entirely in Japanese, but it will still give players a chance to sample several quests.

Monster Hunter XX was originally released for 3DS earlier this year, though only in Japan. The game is an expanded version of Monster Hunter Generations, featuring new monsters, quests, and other content. Capcom hasn't announced any plans to localize either the 3DS or Switch title, though there's always a chance that could change, especially considering how successful Switch's Ultra Street Fighter II has proven to be. The company has stated it is "starting to prepare" more games for the console as a result and recently announced that Resident Evil Revelations and Revelations 2 are coming to Switch "late 2017."

The next new installment in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter: World, is arriving for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, with a PC release following later. Meanwhile, the series' next 3DS entry, the turn-based RPG spinoff Monster Hunter Stories, is slated to release in the US on September 8. That game will also be preceded by a demo, and players who download that will be able to carry their save data over to the full version.