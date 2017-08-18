Monster Hunter World Trailer Reveals Beautiful Desert Area In New Trailer

Capcom has released a new trailer for Monster Hunter World, the series' upcoming installment for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This video gives fans their first look at a new area they'll get to explore in the game, Wildspire Waste.

Unlike the lush, densely wooded Ancient Forest area that Capcom showcased last month, Wildspire Waste is an arid canyon dotted with caves and swamplands. Despite the harsh environment, the Waste has its own thriving ecosystem. Players will encounter a number of exotic monsters here, including the bird-like Kulu-Ya-Ku, which steals eggs from other monsters' nests, and the returning Barroth. You can get a closer look at Wildspire Waste in the trailer above.

Monster Hunter World is the first new home console installment in the series since 2010's Monster Hunter Tri. The game introduces a number of new elements to the series, such as the slinger, a multipurpose tool that allows players to swing across chasms and shoot ammo to distract monsters. Like previous titles, World features the same 14 different weapon classes that have appeared throughout the franchise. Capcom recently released a series of trailers that give fans a much closer look at each unique type of weapon.

Monster Hunter World is releasing for PS4 and Xbox One in early 2018, while the PC version will follow later. Those who attend the Gamescom expo in Germany next week will have a chance to go hands-on with the game. A demo will also be on display at PAX West in Seattle, which kicks off on September 1. We got a chance to interview Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto at E3 2017 about why the series has left handhelds for home consoles and what the move has allowed the developers to achieve.