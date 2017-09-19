Monster Hunter World Special Editions, Pre-Order Bonuses Announced

Monster Hunter World launches for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One globally on January 26, and those interested in picking it up will have a few options to choose from. In addition to the standard release, Capcom announced today that the open-world game will also be available in Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions.

The Digital Deluxe Edition retails for $70 and comes with a variety of customization options for players to use on their hunters, including a Samurai Set skin, three gestures, two sticker sets, and an additional face paint and hair style option. The PS4 version of the Digital Deluxe Edition also comes with 14 weapon-themed PSN avatars. Capcom says all of the aforementioned items will be available to purchase separately when the game launches.

The Collector's Edition, meanwhile, runs for $150. It contains a physical copy of the game, a voucher for the customization items included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, a hardcover art book, a monster statue, and a code for a digital soundtrack, all housed in a collector's box. We'll update this story with a photo of the Collector's Edition when it becomes available.

Players who reserve the game digitally or at retail for either console will also receive the Origin Set Armor and Fair Wind Charm talisman as special pre-order bonuses. Both items "offer improved starting defense and offense stat boosts for the hunter as well as a useful gathering skill." Those who pre-order the game digitally from the PlayStation Store will receive a Monster Hunter PS4 theme. Capcom says the Origin Set Armor and Fair Wind Charm "may be made available through alternative means at a later date."

Monster Hunter World is also coming to PC later next year. Capcom released a new trailer for the game during Sony's Tokyo Games Show, showcasing World's story and some of the new monsters and areas they'll encounter during the adventure, such as the beautiful Coral Highlands.