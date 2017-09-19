Monster Hunter: World Release Date Announced

Capcom has finally revealed Monster Hunter: World's PS4 and Xbox One release date. The open-world game will launch worldwide on January 26, 2018. "A PC release will follow at a later date," Capcom has said in a press release. The company announced the news at Sony's Tokyo Game Show conference, alongside a new trailer and a collector's edition that includes a special art box, a copy of the game's soundtrack, and a physical action figure of a new monster called Nergigante.

In addition, Capcom and Sony revealed a special Liolaeus Edition PS4 Pro, decorated with some gorgeous Monster Hunter: World art. That PS4 model launches in Japan on December 7, though it has not yet been confirmed for a worldwide release.

Those that preorder Monster Hunter: World digitally or at select retailers will receive "special pre-order bonuses, including the Origin Set Armor and the Fair Wind Charm talisman." These offer "improved starting defense and offense stat boosts for the hunter as well as a useful gathering skill." All PSN preorders will include a custom PS4 theme.

Capcom has said "the Origin Set armor and Fair Wind Charm talisman may be made available through alternative means at a later date."

Monster Hunter: World was first unveiled at Sony's E3 2017 press conference with a reveal trailer. Like the recent 3DS installments, players can scale walls and leap onto monsters to attack them. The trailer also showcased many new elements, such as a weapon that resembles a machine gun and a grappling hook that allows you to swing. Players also now have the ability to fire off flares.

The game's console release date has now been revealed, but we still don't know when it will come to PC--it's definitely coming, but Capcom has only said it will be after the PS4 and Xbox One versions launch. For more on Monster Hunter: World, check why we think it's a big change for the Monster Hunter series or take a look at 13 minutes of dual blade and heavy bowgun gameplay.