Monster Hunter World Beta Release Date, Horizon: Zero Dawn DLC Announced

The Monster Hunter series is no stranger to crossover cameos in its DLC, and Monster Hunter World continues that tradition of cross-collaboration. Announced today during the Paris Game Week Sony press conference, in Monster Hunter World, you'll be able to dress up as Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

Previous Monster Hunter games have included similar costume changes, such as the Legend of Zelda armor in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate. This time around, you'll be able to acquire Aloy's bow and full armor set, as well as Palico armor, but only in the PS4 version.

Also announced at the show is an upcoming beta for Monster Hunter World, which will start on December 9 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It consists of three quests and can be played solo or online. A new trailer for the game showed off a glut of new monsters and environments in the game, which you can check out above. The beta quests feature the Great Jagras and Anjanath in the Ancient Forest area, as well as the Barroth in the Wildspire Waste.

Monster Hunter World is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on January 26 (with a PC release coming later). The Horizon Zero Dawn Aloy DLC will, obviously, be exclusive to the PlayStation version, but it hasn't been revealed yet if PS4 will be the only one with beta access.

