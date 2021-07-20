Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Ships 1 Million Copies

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is off to a good start. Capcom has announced that the RPG has shipped 1 million units globally across Nintendo Switch and PC following its release on July 9.

The Monster Hunter series debuted in 2004 and has seen numerous sequels and spin-offs. In total, the franchise has achieved sales of more than 72 million copies as of March 31, 2021 (so it doesn't count Wings of Ruin's sales accomplishments).

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the second major Monster Hunter game to release in the past year, following Monster Hunter Rise in March 2021. That game was a massive success, too, shipping more than 7 million copies and counting.

Capcom has many more free updates lined up for Monster Hunter Stories 2 over the next few months. The next one is slated for August 5 and will introduce a Co-Op quest to battle the Kulve Taroth, as well as two more monsties: Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos. The game's third and fourth updates will arrive in September and will add another handful of new monsties, including Dreadking Rathalos, Soulseer Mizutsune, and Molten Tigrex, while Silver Rathalos and Golden Rathian are coming to the game in October.

To celebrate Monster Hunter Stories 2's release, Capcom is giving away a free in-game item bundle to all players. If you're just beginning your adventure, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Stories 2 beginner's guide and Amiibo unlock guide.

"Overall, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an enjoyable Monster Hunter spin-off and an all-around solid JRPG, particularly if you enjoy games like Pokemon," GameSpot's Kevin Knezevic said in GameSpot's Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin review. "While the title retains some of the series' hallmark elements, its emphasis on monster collecting and its fun turn-based battle system make it a decidedly different experience than Monster Hunter Rise, one that even those who've struggled to get into the proper Monster Hunter series can enjoy."