Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta GTA 6 Release Madden 22 Home Field Where is Xur Doom Eternal Invasion Mode Canceled Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Post-Launch Update Roadmap Outlined

Capcom has announced that its spin-off RPG will be receiving five free updates through October, including new co-op quests and monsties.

By on

Comments

Capcom has revealed its post-launch roadmap for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, alongside a new trailer. The studio announced there will be five free title updates through October 2021, adding new monsties and co-op quests to the game.

The first title update releases on July 15, just six days after the game launches on July 9. This update adds the Palamute monstie, the fan-favorite rideable dog-like creature from Monster Hunter Rise. Title update two releases on August 5, adding the Kulve Taroth co-op quest in addition to the Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos monsties.

Click To Unmute
  1. Dying Light 2 Stay Human Behind The Scenes
  2. Dying Light 2 Stay Human - "Monsters" Gameplay Trailer
  3. Diablo 4 Rogue, Barbarian and Monster Art Showcase (Quarterly Update)
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Quality of Life Trailer
  5. Pokemon Go Together We Raid With Pro Jessica
  6. Mass Effect First Person Mod Bring New Perspective To Hub Areas | Gameplay
  7. GameSpot After Dark Episode 100
  8. 14 Minutes of Space Jam A New Legacy Gameplay
  9. Why Battlefield Can Beat Call Of Duty This Year
  10. Abandoned And The Silent Hill Conspiracy
  11. Watch Dogs: Legion - Official Behind the Scenes of Bloodline Expansion TRailer
  12. Dead by Daylight - 5th Anniversary Limited-Time Event Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Launch Trailer

Update three is set for early September and adds a trio of new monsties: Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin. The fourth update comes in late September and adds a high difficulty version of the Kulve Taroth co-op quest, plus the Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex monsties. The fifth update in October includes a mysterious, high difficulty co-op quest and adds the Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian monsties to the game. Capcom has not said if it plans to release more free updates after the fifth one.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 free update roadmap
Monster Hunter Stories 2 free update roadmap

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a turn-based RPG spin-off of the main series. Players take on the role of a rider, who can form special bonds with monsties, which will fight for them. The game releases on July 9 for Nintendo Switch and PC. A free demo for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is currently available on Nintendo Switch, and progress carries over to the main game.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)