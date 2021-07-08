Monster Hunter Stories 2 Switch Physical Edition Does Not Require A Download

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin comes out on July 9, and a lot of people are wondering if they have enough space for the game on their Nintendo Switch. Well, we now know that the physical version of the game doesn't require any downloads to start playing.

However, there is a day-one patch that is 0.5 GB in size, which is pretty small as far as the usual day-one patches go. Additionally, Capcom also noted that the digital version of the game is 13.5 GB in size, not including the day-one patch itself.

⚠️ Important info on #MHStories2 for #NintendoSwitch:



▶️ The physical version does NOT require any downloads or installation to start playing.



▶️ The digital version requires 13.5GB of free space.



▶️ A Day-1 Patch requires 0.5GB of free space.



Apologies for any confusion. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 8, 2021

This is in response to a post on the Nintendo site Nintendo Everything, which noted that the box packaging of Monster Hunter Stories 2 seemed to say that a download of at least 15 GB was required to play. However, it seems that this notice was a misprint. Not only has Capcom confirmed that the game runs fine without the day-one patch, players who have obtained advanced copies of the game report no problems.

and incase you didnt see, the download required logo was a misprint pic.twitter.com/H6oufos5ts — Retro Ketsu (Retro Ketsu) (@RetroKetsu) July 7, 2021

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a JRPG spin-off of the core MonHun series that features turn-based combat and monster-raising mechanics. It has received generally positive reviews from critics thus far.