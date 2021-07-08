Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Dark Souls 3 Update Mario Kart Edible Arrangements Fortnite Alien Nanites PS5 Restock Tracker PS5 System Update

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Switch Physical Edition Does Not Require A Download

The physical edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is ready to go out of the box, and the digital version is around 13 GB.

By on

Comments

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin comes out on July 9, and a lot of people are wondering if they have enough space for the game on their Nintendo Switch. Well, we now know that the physical version of the game doesn't require any downloads to start playing.

However, there is a day-one patch that is 0.5 GB in size, which is pretty small as far as the usual day-one patches go. Additionally, Capcom also noted that the digital version of the game is 13.5 GB in size, not including the day-one patch itself.

Click To Unmute
  1. Assassin's Creed Infinity Sounds Exhausting
  2. Who Is The Nintendo Switch OLED Model For?
  3. Robocop Rogue City Teaser Trailer
  4. 12 Largest Battlefield Maps Of All Time
  5. League of Legends - Akshan: The Rogue Sentinel Champion Trailer
  6. Bloodroots, UFC 4, Farming Simulator 19 | Game Pass Show
  7. The Nintendo Switch OLED Everything We Know (So Far)
  8. Twitch Plays Baldur's Gate 3 | Panel From Hell 3
  9. EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight – The Future of FPS Livestream
  10. PlayStation State of Play Livestream | July 8, 2021
  11. Pokemon Go 5 Year Anniversary Trailer
  12. Blood Bowl 3 Campaign Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Launch Trailer

This is in response to a post on the Nintendo site Nintendo Everything, which noted that the box packaging of Monster Hunter Stories 2 seemed to say that a download of at least 15 GB was required to play. However, it seems that this notice was a misprint. Not only has Capcom confirmed that the game runs fine without the day-one patch, players who have obtained advanced copies of the game report no problems.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a JRPG spin-off of the core MonHun series that features turn-based combat and monster-raising mechanics. It has received generally positive reviews from critics thus far.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)