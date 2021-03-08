Monster Hunter Stories 2 Release Date Is July 9, Amiibo Figures Coming For The Switch Exclusive

The Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Stories 2 will release on July 9, 2021, Capcom has announced as part of the Monster Hunter Digital Event.

A Deluxe Edition of the game was also announced during the livestream. This more expensive edition includes the base game and a series of digital extras, including cosmetic outfits and hairstyles for your character. There is also a special outfit for Ena, along with a sticker set.

Additionally, everyone who preorders gets the Kamura Maiden outfit for Ena; it will be available after launch.

What's more, there will be three Amiibo for Monster Hunter Stories 2 that will be available on July 9. These include Ena, Razewing Ratha, Tsukino. Each of them unlocks a special armor set in the game.

Also revealed: Deluxe Edition for Monster Hunter Stories 2, pre-order bonus and amiibos pic.twitter.com/rfPKipewaO — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 8, 2021

Preorders are expected to begin soon for Monster Hunter Stories 2, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 isn't the only new game in the series in the works, as Monster Hunter Rise launches for Switch on March 26. You can get a closer look at the game in the video.